A two-vehicle crash on the interstate occurred on October 19, 2023, in Atchison County, Missouri, at the 111.2 mile marker. The wreck occurred as a 2021 Peterbilt was travelling northbound in the right lane of I-29 at 5:03 a.m. A 2019 GMC 3500 was parked on the northbound righthand shoulder of the interstate when the Peterbilt travelled off of the right side of the roadway and the front right of vehicle struck the towed unit of the GMC. The Peterbilt came to rest off of the roadway on its wheels facing east. The GMC came to rest on the shoulder on its wheels facing north.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Mohamed Abdirahman, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa. The driver of the GMC, Luis A. Gonzalez, 34, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The Peterbilt was totaled and towed from the scene by Benefiels. The 2019 GMC 3500 sustained extensive damage and was also towed by Benefiels. The accident was investigated by Sgt. K.F. Jeffers, who was assisted by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.