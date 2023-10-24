Tarkio Friends-o-Ween, Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department is hosting several fun-filled festivities for Halloween.

Since Friendship Day was cancelled this year, a Friends-O-Ween event will take place this Saturday, October 28, in Tarkio from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. There will be vendors, bounce houses, and food set up on Main Street! There will also be a soup contest from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your tastiest recipe for judging! Bring a pre-carved pumpkin for judging. Live music will be provided by Chris Jones from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 31, the annual Halloween Parade will take place on Main Street in Tarkio at 4:30 p.m. Registration will be held from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. The costumed characters will parade down Main Street to 3rd and Main, where awards will be handed out. While everyone is waiting for the judges to tally their scores, a Trunk or Treat and hot dogs will be available for all. If you would like to set up your vehicle, just show up or contact a Parks & Rec member. Parade categories include: Birth to 1 year; 1 to 2 years; 3 to 5 years; kindergarten to 1st grade; 2nd to 3rd grade; 4th to 5th grade; 6th to 8th grade; high school and adults; couples; groups; and pets. Awards will also be presented to the best decorated vehicles.

For more information, visit the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Trunk or Treat at Tarkio Rehab

Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 28, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot. Kids of all ages will enjoy trunk-or-treating and creepy crawly fun! The residents love to see everyone decked out. If you would like to participate and decorate your trunk, call 660-736-4116.

Halloween Spooktacular Celebration at Liberty Theatre

The Liberty Theatre will hold a Halloween Spooktacular Celebration Sunday, October 29, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Join your favorite Disney movie villains from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a night of fun and fright. Wear your costumes, bring your trick or treat bag, and enjoy games, prizes, snacks and more! A free will donation will be accepted.

CB&T Halloween Parade

Citizens Bank & Trust will host its 48th annual Halloween Parade Tuesday, October 31, in Rock Port. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be five categories, including couples (no groups) with judging to take place in the Citizens Bank & Trust parking lot. Enjoy hot dogs and drinks after the parade.

Trunk or Treat in Fairfax Park

The Fairfax Optimist Club invites all costumed kiddos to a Trunk or Treat in the Fairfax Park Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Pictures of everyone dressed up will be taken on the stage at 5:30 p.m.

If you would like to join the fun and reserve a spot to hand out treats by trunk or table, contact Sam O’Riley by October 28 at 660-623-0062. The Optimists will be serving hot dogs and drinks.

Fairfax Presbyterian Trunk or Treat

The Fairfax First Presbyterian Church will sponsor a Halloween Trunk or Treat Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the church parking lot at 500 N. Broadway. In case of bad weather, the event will be in the church basement.