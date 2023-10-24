The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 13, 2023, by Rebecca Long to Shannon Long for Lot 13, Fourth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 16, 2023, by Richard Cook to Jarrod Murphy for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed October 16, 2023, by Richard Cook to Christopher Cook for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed October 16, 2023, by Richard Cook to Gregory Cook for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 16, 2023, by Kelsey Sly to Daron Peshek for Lots 18 and 19, Foster Place Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed October 16, 2023, by Lawrence Hawkins to Keaton Hawkins for Lot 12, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 16, 2023, by David and Cecelia Grossman, Susan and Rickey Bormann, and Phillip and Valerie Grossman to Leroy and Vicky Rogers for Lot 27, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 16, 2023, by David M. Fuelling to Scott and Bobbi Poppa for Lots 9 and 10, Block 13, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 19, 2023, by Linda Rumery to Adam Alitz and Austin and Madison Alitz for land in Section 36, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.