The Atchison-Holt Unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and other School Personnel (MRTA) will meet Thursday, November 2, at Paula’s Cafe in Craig, Missouri, at 9:00 a.m. Following brunch and a business meeting, the group will tour the Golden Triangle plant in Craig. All retired public school personnel are invited. The #1 priority of MRTA is to promote and protect pensions, programs, and benefits of all public school personnel in retirement.