The Tarkio R-I Board of Education Meeting was called to order by board president Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Tarkio High School. Members in attendance were: Jamie Barnett, Amy Hurst, Brooke Vette, Raymond Gebhards, Sam Hannah, and Josh Wright. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintedent Bob Heddinger, Tarkio R-I Special Education Director Kari Taylor, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio High School Principal Kevin Dodson, Tarkio Elementary Principal Dustin Barnes, elementary secretary Shannon Bruns, and teachers and staff members Baylee Ray, Dallas Prather, Brooke Walton and Blu Dow.

The consent agenda was approved, as well as district obligations.

A CTA report was shared with the board. A TAC report was also shared.

Elementary Principal Barnes gave a report on the school year so far. The elementary has 167 students enrolled and 96.98% attendance. The elementary hosted the fall book fair. Elementary held the end of the first quarter assembly. Mrs. Prather is working very hard on getting the library up and running with the new student information system.

High School Principal Dodson reported that there are currently 162 students enrolled in grades 6-12. The East Atchison junior high volleyball and football seasons have ended. The EA high school girls’ golf team finished their season last weekend and had a very successful year with four golfers making it to state and the team being state runners-up.

Superintendent Mr. Heddinger gave a financial report. He shared a building and grounds update. He gave a DESE update and a personnel update.

Amy Hurst moved and Brooke Vette seconded to approve the co-op agreement as presented. The motion carried 6-1.

Amy Hurst moved and Jamie Barnett seconded to approve the new substitute pay scale of $100.00 a day, $130.00 a day after 10 consecutive days for long-term substitutes without a teaching certificate and $160.00 a day after 10 consecutive days for long-term substitutes with a teaching certificate.

Josh Wright moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve Kari Taylor as the Title 1 Coordinator and the ELL Coordinator. The motion carried 7-0.

Josh Wright moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve Marisa Hedlund as the Homeless Coordinator and Migrant Coordinator. The motion carried 7-0.

Amy Hurst moved and Brooke Vette seconded to hire Sarah Millsap as a substitute teacher for the elementary. The motion carried 7-0.

Josh Wright moved and Brooke Vette seconded to buy a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica in the amount of $31,900.00. The motion carried 7-0.

Brooke Vette moved and Jamie Barnett seconded to adopt the following policies and regulations:

• Policy 2115 – Transgender Students (without the transgender restroom revision)

• Policy 2200 – Admission and Withdrawal

• Policy and Regulation 2240 – Admission and Withdrawal Nonresident Students

• Policy 2400 – Student Education Records

• Policy 2523 – Graduation Requirements

• Policy 2760 – Students in Foster Care

• Policy 2810 – Counseling Services

• Policy and Regulation 4120 – Employment Procedures

• Policy 4866 – Pregnancy, Childbirth Anti-Discrimination

• Policy 4867 – Lactation Accommodation

• Policy 6121 – Holocaust Education

• Policy 6122 – Social Studies Religious Influence Class

• Policy 6251 – Blind Students Independence, Training and Education

The meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.