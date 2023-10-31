The Fairfax Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Election Day Pancake Feed Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The pancake feed will be held at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room. Free will donations will be accepted.

The meal is dine in or carry out. There will be two different serving times for this fundraising effort. Stop by for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a delicious “breakfast” of pancakes, along with ham, hot chocolate, coffee, or water.

Proceeds will be used for Fairfax youth activities.