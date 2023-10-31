ACDC’s #ShopAC event is happening on Thursday, November 16. All participating stores will be open until 8:00 p.m. that evening, but please visit any time that day during their regular business hours. This year, stores may choose to participate during their regular hours on Friday as well, in order to give shoppers an additional day to fill their passports! This will be noted on the passport.

The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win. Passports will be available at all participating locations that day. When you make a purchase at a participating business during our #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn an entry into the drawing for one of 10 $100 gift certificates to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports can be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, (or by 5:00 p.m. on Friday at some locations).

The following locations have confirmed participation (as of October 30): Burlap & Bows, CH-F Auxiliary Gift Shop, Daybreak Cafe, Flower Mill, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees, Groovy’s Grub, Hy-Vee, KG Buds, The Roost Eatery, The Walnut Shop, Trails End, and White Tee’s. Stay tuned to the Atchison County Mail (and follow along on Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/shopac/) for a complete list of participating businesses.