The Tarkio High School Veterans Day Assembly will be held at 10:50 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, in the THS Gymnasium. The guest speaker will be Shae DeRosier. All veterans are invited to attend!

THS student body president Alex Barnett and vice-president Lizzie Schlueter will lead the program, which will also include performances by the THS band and the Tarkio Elementary kindergarten class.