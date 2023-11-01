Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 5. Turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of turning the clock ahead as warmer weather approaches and back as it becomes colder again. The goal of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight by prolonging the amount of time we can spend outside during daylight hours.

Although there was “talk” about getting rid of this century-old tradition, it did not pass the U.S. House of Representatives, and a 2023 version has seen no movement.