The Flower Mill is hosting its Christmas Open House this weekend, November 3-5, in Tarkio. Stop by on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for great deals and fun!

There will be drawings for adults and kids each day and refreshments will be served. Get into the holiday spirit at The Flower Mill, located at 606 Main Street.