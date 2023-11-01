There will be a silent auction for a quilt and Chiefs jersey, donated to a benefit for Aliyah Pearce. (Submitted photos)

A benefit lunch for Aliyah Pearce will be held Sunday, November 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax R-3 School cafeteria. Aliyah is a seventh grade student at the Fairfax school. She has been diagnosed with Wolf Parkinson White, paired with a congenital heart condition. Aliyah has had two surgeries, one in May and the other in July. She continues to wear a life vest. Aliyah is scheduled for a third surgery on November 7. Her classmates, along with community members, are wanting to bless the family with free will donations at the lunch.

In addition to the lunch there will be a silent auction for a beautiful 62 x 84 Tuscany pattern quilt, which was pieced and bound by Aliyah’s great-aunt, Nancy Irvine (the former Nancy Jones Hawkins), a 1970 graduate of Fairfax High School. The longarm stitching was completed by Missouri Star Quilt.

Another donated item of interest is an authentic #10 Chiefs jersey signed by Tyreek Hill.

Aliyah is the daughter of J.B. and Cindy Pearce and the granddaughter of Joyce Pearce and the late John Pearce, all of Fairfax.

There will be a basket for well wishes and cards to give to Aliyah and her family. If you are unable to attend, please send greetings to: P.O.Box 275, Fairfax, MO 64446.