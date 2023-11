The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department will present “Grease” in the Tarkio High School Auditorium November 17-19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now in the THS Superintendent’s Office or at the door the night of the show. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Come watch this much-loved production Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 19, at 2:00 p.m.