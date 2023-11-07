The Westboro Lions Club is hosting its Hunters’ Pancake & Sausage Breakfast Saturday, November 11, from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. Proceeds will be used by the Lions for community projects. That day for lunch, the Lions will host their Meat-A-Plenty meal from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Enjoy BBQ pork sandwiches, baked potatoes, baked beans, corn, desserts, and drinks. Proceeds will go to the local food pantry.

The breakfast and lunch will be held in the newly-built Westboro Fire Station on Main Street in Westboro, Missouri. Free-will donations will be accepted at both meals. Come out and support the Westboro Lions Club and their missions while enjoying great food and fellowship!