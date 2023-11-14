The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will hold its annual fall bake sale Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the Conference Room at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get some of your favorite homemade goodies . . . chocolate angel food cake, German chocolate cake, dinner or crescent rolls, cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, scones, biscotti, veggie pizza, snack mixes, candies, and cookies galore! Oh, let’s not forget the pies and cream puffs! There will be lots of tasty items available to purchase for your Thanksgiving get-togethers. All proceeds go towards hospital equipment and scholarships.