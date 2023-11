It’s Grimm’s Turkey Time! Help those in need celebrate the holidays by donating frozen turkeys or hams. The turkeys and hams may be taken to Community Services, 322 Main Street in Tarkio, Monday-Thursday, 8:00-11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon-4:30 p.m. by this Friday, November 17, 2023. Meals will be distributed on Monday, November 20.

For more information on Grimm’s Turkeys, call Community Services at 660-736-4646.