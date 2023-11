The Rock Port and Watson United Methodist Churches will host a family movie night Sunday, November 19, in the fellowship hall at the Rock Port United Methodist Church (211 W. Opp, Rock Port, Missouri). The movie “Toy Story 4” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and other snacks will be available. A free will donation will be accepted, with all funds received benefiting Eagle Camp 2024.