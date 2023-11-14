Numerous farmers with multiple tractors, wagons, and trucks, as well as 10 combines, harvested the soybean and corn crops of Trevor and Mandy Whipple November 6, 2023, in Fremont and Page counties in Iowa, and Atchison County, Missouri, due to Trevor’s health. Their good friend, Ryan Slater, organized the event, which included over 40 people. Several people also provided food for everyone and a very generous individual purchased fuel for all. Mandy Whipple remarked, “It was a day full of friendship, love, and support. We are truly grateful for all those who have supported us through this. Most of all, we want to thank God for giving us such good people in our lives and boy, did He paint the sky for us that night.” (Mandy Whipple photos)