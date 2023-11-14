The Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance, along with Atchison County Community Services, will be making Thanksgiving baskets for seniors in need this holiday season. Each church is responsible for collecting various items for the baskets. Donated items need to be at Community Services on Monday, November 20, 2023, by 8:00 a.m.

The churches will be donating the following: Tarkio First Baptist Church – jar gravy or gravy mix and instant potatoes; Tarkio Christian Church – salt, pepper and cranberry sauce; Westboro Methodist Church – cream of mushroom soup and French fried onions; Good News Church of Tarkio – cream of mushroom soup and French fried onions; St. John’s Lutheran Church – canned fruit and canned sweet potatoes; Assembly of God Church – canned vegetables; Church of God – canned vegetables; Tarkio Presbyterian – jello and/or pudding mixes; and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church – stuffing mix. The Ministerial Alliance will purchase the frozen pies and dairy topping.