Written by Alex Barnett

The Tarkio High School chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America, alongside the National Honors Society chapter, will be hosting a canned food drive November 6-17, 2023. The organizations will be collecting items such as: canned food, box dinners, food mixes, juices and toilet paper to donate to the local food pantry.

There will be a contest held in each school building to help bring in more items. The elementary students will collect their items in their classrooms and the winning grade will receive a pizza party. The high school students will bring their items to the FACS room and the winning grade will receive an ice cream party, along with a free phone period.

The community can also donate items for the drive by bringing them to the THS musical on any night from November 17-19. Everyone is encouraged to bring in items to help out our community!