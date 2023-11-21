Tarkio Parks and Recreation is holding a Christmas light contest. Get those houses, businesses, or yards decked out for judging, which will be held Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Winners will be announced at Tarkio’s third annual Christmas Light Parade Saturday, December 2. The theme of the parade, which begins at 7:00 p.m. on Main Street, is “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays.”

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce is having a window decorating contest. Windows must be decorated by November 30. Message Tarkio Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page with a name and address of where the window is to be judged. The winner will also be announced at the parade.

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, along with the Tarkio Lions Club, is hosting the annual Tarkio Christmas Celebration, “There’s No Place Like Tarkio for the Holidays” Saturday, December 2, at the Tarkio Community Building (603 S. 3rd). The festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a Reindeer Fun Run. Pancakes and Pajamas will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. (The price is $10 each, with 2 and under free.) There will also be Santa pictures, reindeer food, ornament making, a bounce house, hot chocolate bar, and pancakes and sausage. Children can shop at the Children’s Christmas Shop, with items available for $1 each. (To donate items, contact TJ Slemp at 660-582-0829). Any letters to Santa your children wish to give him can be handed over and those letters will be printed in the Atchison County Mail.