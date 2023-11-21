The East Atchison Lady Wolves wrestling team competed in the Southwest Valley Girls’ Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The girls had a great showing, with three girls winning their weight classes and one placing second. Pictured, from left to right, are Danni Irvine, Alyson Wooten, Brooklyn Wennihan, Bailey Wennihan, and Dylan Drummond. (Wennihan photo)

The East Atchison Lady Wolves Wrestling Team competed in their first event of the 2023-24 season Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Southwest Valley Girls’ Wrestling Tournament. The Lady Wolves placed third as a team and three wrestlers won their weight classes and one placed second: 1st – Bailey Wennihan (115 lbs.), Brooklyn Wennihan (125 lbs.), and Alyson Wooten (235 lbs.); and 2nd – Dylan Drummond (120 lbs.). Individual EA results follow:

115 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan

Round 1 – Bailey Wennihan over Randi Welchans (Clarinda) (Fall 4:19)

Round 2 – Bailey Wennihan over Emma Brown (AC/GC) (Fall 0:56)

Round 4 – Bailey Wennihan over Alannah Chavez (Maryville) (Fall 1:51)

Round 5 – Bailey Wennihan over Kambry Gordon (Clarinda) (Fall 2:34)

120 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

Round 1 – Dylan Drummond over Maddalynn Hume (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 0:45)

Round 2 – Dylan Drummond over Deklyn Mullen (Southwest Valley) (Fall 1:06)

Round 3 – Jacie Baker (AC/GC) over Dylan Drummond (Fall 3:40)

125 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan

Round 1 – Brooklyn Wennihan over Liley Crowder (East Mills) (Fall 0:53)

Round 2 – Brooklyn Wennihan over Jocelyn Tackett (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 2:39)

Round 3 – Brooklyn Wennihan over Ori Meyers (West Central Valley) (Fall 0:31)

235 lbs. – Alyson Wooten

Round 1 – Aly Wooten over Bristol Sheeder (AC/GC) (Fall 0:21)

Round 2 – Aly Wooten over Bristol Sheeder (AC/GC) (Forfeit)

Round 3 – Aly Wooten over Bristol Sheeder (AC/GC) (Forfeit)