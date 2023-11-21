The Fairfax R-3 School Board met October 18, 2023. Jon Graves, board president, called the meeting to order at 6:33 p.m. Other board members in attendance were Brett Johnson, Chance Clement, Crystal Woodring, Treyvor Umbarger, and Theresa Larson. Miles Smith was absent. Also present were Nick Kemerling, Superintendent; Karen Burke, secretary; guests and members of the CTA.

Jill Kingery spoke to the board about the co-op.

The agenda was approved with prom venue in executive session being moved into open session.

Consent Agenda

Board members reviewed the minutes of September 14, 2023, regular and executive sessions.

The financial report was also reviewed.

The monthly payments in the amount of $405,527.76 were approved for payment.

Superintendent’s Report

Midwest Data Center has been in the building updating their original bid from April on a new bell and intercom system, along with fitting the main south doors with the equipment for the office to view/unlock the doors remotely.

Galen has been busy with painting and classroom projects this past month.

Rick Kemerling looked at the future window project in the old gymnasium.

Repairs have been done to the boiler, which passed inspection last week. The large air compressor in the ag room also passed inspection.

Mr. Kemerling reported on the football, volleyball, and cross country teams. The EA girls’ golf team finished in second place at the state meet. Fairfax golfer Amelia Larson qualified for state individually with a sixth place finish at districts.

There are 17 girls on the junior high basketball team with six being Fairfax students and 22 boys with 12 being from Fairfax

Fairfax R-3 has settled the 2022-23 school year expenses with Tarkio.

Principal’s Report

General information shared including the end of the quarter and parent-teachers conferences.

The teachers are working on integrating writing in the high school and on introducing a variety of math instructional strategies in the elementary.

Classroom updates were given.

Consent Agenda Approval

Board members voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda.

New Business

The following bills were approved: MFA Oil, diesel and gas, $1,186.21; Northwest Mechanical & Plumbing, for work that was done on the boiler, $1,147; Falls City Mercantile, $5,604.85; First Student, August and September transportation to tech school in Maryville, $2,443.05; Connections Counseling, $4,935.60; ACES, $7,883.26; and CTO Erate, $1,000.

Fairfax R-3 was awarded a $50,000 Safety Grant through the FY 24 School Safety Program. The original bid was $31,227. Midwest Data Center techs have been on site working on the bid and should have the exact amount by next week, but wanted the approval so they could start working before the November meeting. The approximate $1,000 to have internet access at the football field can also come out of the grant funds and should be included in their updated bid. Any leftover funds will be earmarked for future safety items.

Board members approved to have Midwest Data Center install the new bell/intercom and door locking system.

Approval of Co-op Proposal

This proposal is basically the same as the past two years, with #7 added. The Tarkio School Board is also presenting this proposal for adoption tonight.

#7: Administration will make the decision on the facilities and whether the activity would need to be moved or not. Recommend approval of the included co-op proposal, Round 2.

Board members approvd the co-op proposal.

Practice Transportation

The school’s attorney at Mickes O’Toole was contacted. The board has asked Mr. Kemerling to bring information to the next meeting.

Approval of Elementary Paraprofessional Position

An online learning para was originally in the budget, but that position was not filled, so there is up to $17,640 plus $1,260 in benefits in the budget for this position. The total cost with benefits would be less due to the position starting after the start of the school year. This position is needed to work one on one with a student. Board members voted to approve the para position for the elementary building starting at $13.00 per hour based on experience.

Gym Lighting Discussion

Fairfax has received a ball park bid from Pinnacle Electric for replacing all gymnasium lights and replacing with LED lights

The newest eight lights (1000w each)were installed in 1995 with a footcandle power of 50 for the basketball court. Currently, seven of the eight lights are working and the highest footcandle reading that was found on the court was 27. A reading of 30-50 is recommended for a high school sized court.

Pinnacle gave a high end bid of $25,000 to replace all lighting in the gym. The contractor is waiting for information from his distributors before giving his final bid. Fairfax R-3 should qualify for close to $3,800 in rebates switching to LED.

Replacing the eight 1000w lights with LED equivalent could save the district between $1,400-$1,600/year, plus the cost of any maintenance associated with the lights. Board members voted to approve Mr. Kemerling getting lighting for the gymnasium up to $25,000.

Two sponsors and three students are attending the FFA National Convention. Board members voted to approve up to $4,000. Some of the funds will come out of the FFA budget.

Payton Woodring and Grace Oswald addressed the board requesting approval of the prom venue. Board members voted to approve the prom venue as requested.