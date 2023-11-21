The Rock Port Fall Athletic Banquet was held Tuesday, November 14. Coaches presented awards to the athletes after a potluck dinner. (*Denotes letter recipients)

The high school girls’ golf team was recognized by Coach Shawn Shineman. Pictured, from left to right, are: *Hadleigh Jones, *Payten Shrader, *Keira Roup, *Brylea Shrader, and *Landrey Kelly.

The high school cross country team was recognized by Head Coach Angela Mace. *Norah Watkins, above, and *Gus Heintz (not pictured) were state qualifiers.

The high school football team was recognized by Head Coach Dalton Jones. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – *Bracton Cook, *Ryder Herron, *Brentyn Herron, and *Corbyn Jakub; second row – *Jacobi Hogue, *Dakota Evans, *Cade Makings, *Jack Meyerkorth, *Quentin Jackson, and *Camden McEnaney; third row – Desmond Chaney, Dayton Hays, Gabe Gebhards, *Reed Miller, *Tarver Muntz, and *Kendan Melton-Davis; and fourth row – Jadyn Geib, Chance Hayes, Case Millsap, Westyn Amthor, Michael Pruett, Dylan Lair, and Tayden Cook. Brock Holmes is not pictured.

The high school volleyball team was recognized by Head Coach Thomas Herron. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – *Rylee Jenkins, *Chaney Vogler, *Dylan Kemerling, *Avery Meyerkorth, *Addison Maifeld, and *Payten Shrader; middle row – *Cali Driskell, *Jayme McEnaney, *Claire Spiegel, *Ella Meyerkorth, Jaylynn Garst, and Keira Roup; and back row – Emma Teten, Lexi Stanton, Audrey Dougherty, Morgan Garst, Claire Miller, Landrey Kelly, Tatum Vogler, and Brylea Shrader. Arianna Shimmel is not pictured.

The high school cheerleaders were recognized by Coach Shauna Farmer. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Kinleigh Daugherty, Jacoby Driskell, Jenasey Mace (captain), Rylee Jenkins, Keira Roup, Payten Shrader, Landrey Kelly, and Brylea Shrader.