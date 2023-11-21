The Tarkio R-I Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Central Office of the Tarkio R-I School District. Members present were Brooke Vette, Amy Hurst, Raymond Gebhards, Garrett Wood, Sam Hannah, Jamie Barnett, and Josh Wright. Prior to the regular meeting, the board participated in the required one-hour refresher training. This training was completed using materials provided to the district free of charge through the Missouri Association of Rural Educators (M.A.R.E.)

The consent agenda was approved, which included the following items and one addition under new business: resignation letter and the minutes from the October 18 regular meeting and October 18 closed session meetings. The board approved the bills for the month under the district obligations.

No public comments were made. Mrs. Nikki Parshall provided a written TAC report. A quick review of this report will show how busy and valuable a resource the TAC is to our community and district. The CTA provided a detailed report highlighting all the projects and activities the students are working on in their respective classrooms.

Administration Reports

Tarkio Elementary Principal Dustin Barnes went through his written report on the Elementary Building. Highlights included:

• Book Blast raised $8,299.23. Every student in the school received at least two books. Mrs. Dallas Prather was thanked for running this program.

• Professional Development this month has included Star assessment training, data team with NWRPDC, leadership team training, science network, and LETRS trainings.

• The kindergarten class sang at the Veterans Day assembly for the high school.

• Elementary STEM night took place on November 15. It was well attended.

• Music programs will soon be taking place. The third grade will have their Thanksgiving performance Tuesday, November 21. The K-2 program will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 15. The elementary will carol at the nursing home on Tuesday, December 19.

Tarkio High School Principal Kevin Dodson went through his written report for junior high and high school. Highlights included:

• The high school band received another first place at the NWMSU homecoming parade.

• East Atchison junior high basketball is in the middle of the 2023 season. The girls have 16 out and the boys have 22.

• East Atchison high school winter sports practices have also begun.

• Jayla Irvine medaled at State Cross Country.

• Perfect attendance and honor roll students were recognized.

• Seven students attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

• Students in grades 6-8 attended a suicide prevention and awareness assembly.

• FCCLA and NHS are hosting a canned food drive.

• Data and leadership teams all had training with NWRPDC on November 6.

Tarkio R-I Superintendent Bob Heddinger reported on the following items:

• MSBA Commissioner Margie Vandeven will resign effective June 30, 2024. The search for her replacement will begin in December.

• Board refresher training was completed on November 15, 2023, prior to the regular board meeting.

• A meeting was held with Veregy on November 1, 2023. During this meeting, Mr. Barnes and Mr. Heddinger shared items that have not been completed to the district’s satisfaction. These items were noted and a plan to address them is underway. Also during the meeting, questions were raised about the rebates the school could anticipate receiving because of the many energy improvements completed with the renovation project. These questions were answered and the district can anticipate two different rebates. One will be tied to the new lighting and will come directly from Evergy. The second one is tied to the HVAC and geothermal improvements. This second rebate is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the timeline on this one is yet to be determined.

• The tree removal and trimming project is completed.

• The weight room project is still in progress, but is nearing completion.

• The school has received bids from Davis Concrete Works on two sidewalk projects and drainage around the west and east sides of the high school. This will require further discussion before moving forward.

• The west entrance project for the elementary building is completed and is a wonderful improvement.

• Mr. Heddinger shared that the annual district assurance checklist is due December 6, 2023. Mr. Barnes and Mr. Heddinger will collaborate on this task. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library for children from birth to five is available on DESE’s website. This is a free program for parents and all they must do is sign up with DESE and the materials will be mailed to their home.

• The initial paperwork to begin the bidding process has been submitted. The district will be looking to update access points and internet speeds with this round of E-Rate Funds.

• Mr. Heddinger is starting the process of creating the 2024-25 school calendar. The plan will be to present a couple of options to the staff to vote on before bringing anything to the board.

• There was nothing to report on legislative updates. The next legislative session begins January 3, 2024.

• An update was given on Core Data/MOSIS. Mr. Barnes is working on a “job responsibility” document to help define who is responsible for what part of this important process.

• A district wide fire drill was conducted without issue on November 8, 2023. Desktop tornado, earthquake, and intruder drills were conducted on November 13, 2023. The Crisis Go application has been purchased (Safety Grant Funds) for the next three years. This will be something that will be slowly and methodically rolled out to ensure its success. Mr. Barnes is currently working on updating some language and procedures in the current District Crisis Plan. Once these changes are completed, the new document will be presented to the board for approval.

• Mr. Heddinger shared the agenda items for the December meeting with the board. These include – Health Services, Wellness Program, Assessment Report, and Guidance and Counseling (tabled from October).

• The next meeting of the Board of Education will be December 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Superintendent’s office at Tarkio High School.

Old Business

• Mr. Barnes presented information explaining and describing the Crisis Go app and how it will be utilized by the district personnel.

New Business

• The board approved a letter of resignation from Mrs. Brianna Shaw. Approved 7-0.

• The board approved the hiring of Mrs. Barb Tubbs as part-time staff member in the Special Education Department. Approved 7-0.

• The board approved the revised 2022-25 Technology Plan. Approved 7-0.

• Mr. Barnes shared information related to the current Facilities Use Agreement Policy and Regulation (1420) with the Board. This information was to get clarification on how to best word the current policy and regulation to avoid possible conflicts or issues now and in the future.

• The board listened to a presentation given by the class of 2024 asking permission to allow them to go on a three day/two night trip to Branson. The board took no action on this matter and asked the administration to come back in December with a recommendation. The motion was tabled.

There were no items for the closed session. The meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.