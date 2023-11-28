Candidate filing for the April 2, 2024, Municipal Election will begin December 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. The filing period will close on December 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The following positions will be on the ballot:

City Trustee, Mayor, or Alderman

• Westboro: two At-Large openings, two year term on each position

• Tarkio: Mayor, two year term; North Ward Alderman, two year term; South Ward Alderman, two year term

• Rock Port: North Ward Alderman, two year term; South Ward Alderman, two year term

• Fairfax: two At-Large openings, two year term on each position

• Village of Watson: two At-Large Trustee openings, two year term on each position

All filings are done with the city clerk during regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Westboro filing location is at the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse or you can file with the Westboro City Clerk by e-mailing clerkwestboro@gmail.com for an appointment. The Watson filing location is 205 Linden Street.

Special Road Districts

• Tarkio Special Road District: one district board opening, three year term

• Phelps City Special Road District: one district board opening, three year term

• Watson Special Road District: one district board opening, three year term

• Langdon Special Road District: one district board opening, three year term

Filing will be in the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse during their regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Atchison-Holt Ambulance District

• Sub District #1: (Atchison County Townships of Colfax, Polk, Lincoln, Buchanan, Nish-nabotna, Templeton and Dale, and Holt County Township of Liberty), one director position open, three year term

• Sub District #4: (Holt County Townships of Minton, Bigelow, Union, and Lincoln, and Atchison County Township of Clark), one director position open, three year term

Filings are done with the district board secretary at the Atchison-Holt Ambulance office during regular office hours, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fire District Boards

• Tarkio Fire District: one district board opening, six year term

• West Atchison Rural Fire District: one district board opening, six year term

• Fairfax Fire District: one district board opening, six year term

• Westboro Fire District: one district board opening, six year term

There is a $150.00 filing fee required at filing. Filing will be in the Atchison County Clerk’s office at the courthouse during their regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Atchison County

• Sub District #3: one director position open, three year term

Filing will be in the Atchison County Clerk’s office at the courthouse during their regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

School Boards

• Rock Port R-II School Board: two board positions open, three year term on each position

• Tarkio R-I School Board: two board positions open, three year term on each position

• Fairfax R-3 School Board: two board positions open, three year term on each position

Filing will be in the superintendent’s office at the respective district during their regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Atchison County Health Center

• Atchison County Health Center Board: three board positions open, four year term on each position

Filing will be at the Atchison County Health Center office located at 421 Main Street, Tarkio, Missouri, during their regular office hours – except for opening and closing day of filing, which will be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

All candidates for every position listed above will be required to file a Form 5120 (affidavit of paid taxes). It must be presented before you can file. Form 5120 is available online at www.dor.mo.gov or at each filing location. Candidates for districts that have over a $1 million dollar operating budget will be required to file a personal financial disclosure statement.