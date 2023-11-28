December 3, 1948

• Dr. Glenn Cunningham will lecture to the high school kids on Friday afternoon, December 3. Dr. Cunningham is one of the greatest distance runners of all time and has a heroic story of recovery from almost fatal burns sustained in his early childhood. Doctors told him that he would probably be bedridden for life, but he was soon walking again, then running, and then shattering records.

• Plumbers have been busy at the Fairfax Community Hospital the past week and many of the pipes and drains on the first story have been installed, so that the floor can be poured. Soon, electricians will start the installation of the electrical wiring. A roofing contractor is expected to start work this week to cover the building with insulation and asphalt.

• James Steele and Dale Seymour went to Lockhaven, Pennsylvania, by train Friday of last week and on Sunday flew back in James’ new cub plane. They made the trip in 10 hours and stopped three times enroute.

• Three people died in motor car accidents in Atchison County last week and several were injured. The fatal crash occurred north of Watson when three persons lost their lives when a 1937 Ford coach went out of control and turned over in a drainage ditch. The road is on top of a levee and when the car struck dirt that caved in, the car toppled over into the ditch in about four feet of water, trapping the three victims. A fourth passenger managed to escape and call for help.

December 6, 1973

• Gale Seymour is a participant in women’s chorus, which presented one of three choral concerts given this December by the music department of the University of Missouri – Columbia.

• The OATS bus was in Atchison County Monday for inspection by the public.

• Community Hospital Association, Fairfax, has announced the opening of a full-time physical therapy department offering both inpatient and outpatient services. Frank Hamik, registered physical therapist, and Barbara Taylor, physical therapy assistant, staff the department.

• Postmaster Doyne Swan has announced that the local office will open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the next two Saturday afternoons, December 8 and 15, to accommodate those wanting to mail Christmas packages and cards.

• Giant red candle decorations brighten Fairfax Main Street even though they are not lighted. Smaller decorations have been put on side streets, but the overhead garland and lights were not strung due to the ban on outdoor lights.

December 3, 1998

• The Fairfax FFA Chapter traveled to the American Royal in Kansas City November 11. The students viewed the showroom and livestock and then headed to Kemper Arena to watch the American Royal rodeo.

• It wasn’t that many years ago when fans were watching Tony Sly score touchdowns for the Fairfax Bulldogs. He’s now playing for the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football team that has made it to the NCAA Division II semifinals.

• Miss Fairfax Kasie Morris flipped on the lights at the Fairfax City Park for Light Night November 28. The festivities began with the Boy Scouts hosting a turkey bowling contest. Santa pictures were held in the Community Room. Betty Wennihan led the crowd with singing a few Christmas carols. Winners of the displays were announced and then Santa arrived at the park on a fire truck and visited with the children.

• The Fairfax second graders collected 294 items for the Atchison County Food Pantry.