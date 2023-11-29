Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) is asking the community to help change their new outdoor Christmas light display from blue to white. This holiday season, CH-F is excited to light up the night with over 500 new Christmas lights on the outside of the building. In honor of a season full of joy, generosity, and memories, the community is invited to help change the color of the lights from icy blue to bright white.

The “Blue Without You” campaign is a special way to honor or remember a loved one, to show appreciation to someone who has brightened your life, or to acknowledge the work of someone very special.

Each of the building’s lights is numbered and can be named in honor or in memory of a loved one, family, business, co-worker, or anyone special in your life. It allows you to say “thank you” or “I remember.”

You can support CH-F by sponsoring a Christmas light for $25 to honor, appreciate, or remember someone who brought light to your life, and they will change that light from blue to white.

A map will be available on December 1, allowing you to search for your light(s). Lights will remain named until the week of January 8 when they are turned off for the season. Upon request, the Community Healthcare Foundation will send a letter to notify an individual of your gift.

For more information or to sponsor a Christmas light, scan the QR code above or visit fairfaxmed.com/blue-without-you/

CH-F will host a lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, at 6:00 p.m. Lights can be also purchased at the lighting ceremony. Santa will be there with hot apple cider, hot chocolate, and cookies.