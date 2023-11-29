Christmas in Brownville, Nebraska, will feature a number of holiday events, including a tour of homes, bake sale, caroling, tree lighting, soup supper, concert, and theatre performances.

Enjoy holiday refreshments Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 1, 2, and 3, at Flatwater Folk Art Museum. The Bird’s Nest Trading Post will have also a sale, cookies, and beverage those days.

The Brownville Fine Arts Association (BFAA) will host a Holiday Tour of Homes December 2 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and December 3 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Homes on the tour include the 1863 S. W. Abbott House, the 1857 Erastus Parker House, the 1859 Methodist Church, and the Historic Tower House. Purchase tickets at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street. BFAA will also host caroling and a tree lighting at the Rohman Garden Saturday from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The Brownville Historical Society will hold their annual bake sale December 2 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Carson House, and their annual soup supper from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall.

The Lone Tree Saloon will have sales and refreshments Saturday and Sunday. Whiskey Run Creek Winery & Distillery will offer a discount Saturday.

The BVT Young Performers will present “A Yule For Natalie” by Rachel Kay Curtiss at the Brownville Village Theatre. Performances will be December 1 at 7:30 p.m., December 2 at 2:00 p.m.; and December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Brownville favorite, Eric Michael Gillett, returns with an all-star cast to ring in the holiday season at the Brownville Concert Hall. The Brownville Concert Series will present “Don’t Let Christmas Pass You By!” December 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 10 at 2:00 p.m.