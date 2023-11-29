Celebrate the Christmas season in Rock Port this year with a number of different events.

Diaper Drive

The Rock Port Beta Gals are holding their annual diaper drive. The collection of diapers and other baby items will run through December 13 and will benefit Atchison County families in need. Donations may be dropped off at Citizens Bank & Trust, Stoner Drug, and Jumpstart Nutrition, all in Rock Port. Monetary donations can be given to any of the Beta Gals. A drop box will also be available at the Rock Port Christmas Mall on Saturday, December 2.

Chamber Bucks

The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce is giving away $750 in Chamber Bucks this year. There will be three winners of $250 each. The drawing will be held during the annual Rock Port Christmas Mall. Visit a participating merchant and receive a ticket for every $10 you spend.

Christmas Decorating Contest

The Rock Port Tourism Board is hosting a Christmas decorating contest for homes and businesses within Rock Port city limits. The goal is to light up the town and spread holiday cheer.

Business winners will receive bragging rights and a special trophy. The grand prize for home decorators is $500, with $250 for second place.

Judging will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. between December 17 and December 23. Share your home address or pictures in the comments on the Rock Port Tourism Board’s Facebook page for others to check out your lights and decorations, too.

Christmas Mall

Rock Port’s annual Christmas Mall will be this Saturday, December 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. A variety of vendors and crafters will be available for shoppers to visit throughout the day.

The Christmas Mall is sponsored by the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce, Burlap & Bows, and the Rock Port Tourism Board.

Santa Claus will arrive at 1:00 p.m. to visit with all the kids.