Tarkio Parks and Recreation, the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, Tarkio Lions Club, and Tarkio First Baptist Church are gearing up for a fun-filled month of holiday celebrations.

Decorating Contests

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce is having a window decorating contest. Windows must be decorated by November 30. Message Tarkio Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page with a name and address of where the window is to be judged. The winner will be announced at the parade.

Parks & Rec is holding a Christmas light contest. Get those houses, businesses, or yards decked out for judging, which will be held Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Winners will also be announced at the parade.

Reindeer Fun Run and Christmas Celebration

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, along with the Tarkio Lions Club, is hosting the annual Tarkio Christmas Celebration, “There’s No Place Like Tarkio for the Holidays” Saturday, December 2, at the Tarkio Community Building (603 S. 3rd). The festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a Reindeer Fun Run (registration is at 7:30 a.m.). Winners will be recognized in the following categories: Men 18 and over, women 18 and over, and under 18. Wear your best festive exercise wear! Pancakes and Pajamas will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. (The price is $10 each, with 2 and under free.) There will also be Santa pictures, reindeer food, ornament making, a bounce house, hot chocolate bar, and pancakes and sausage. Children can shop at the Children’s Christmas Shop, with items available for $1 each. (To donate items, contact TJ Slemp at 660-582-0829). Any letters to Santa your children wish to give him can be handed over and those letters will be printed in the Atchison County Mail.

Christmas Light Parade

Tarkio’s third annual Christmas Light Parade will be held Saturday, December 2. The theme of the parade, which begins at 7:00 p.m. on Main Street, is “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays.” Santa Claus will be attending and will set up at Tarkio City Hall following the parade.

Elf Auction and Commercials

Join brother Darrell and his other brothers, Daryl and Darel, for the annual Tarkio Elf Auction and Elf Commercials. The Tarkio Parks & Rec elves will be hosting an entertaining show Sunday, December 10, at 6:30 p.m. Donations for auction items are needed and anyone who wants to provide a brief entertainment skit or song is encouraged to join in. Contact a Tarkio Parks & Rec member or message their Facebook page to get involved.

Ugly Sweater Photo Contest

This could get ugly! The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce is holding an Ugly Christmas Sweater Staff Photo Contest. Have your staff dress up in ugly Christmas sweaters, take a photo, and post on your business Facebook page and tag @Tarkio Chamber of Commerce or send the chamber the photo through Facebook messenger or email tarkiochamberofcommerce@gmail.com. All photos will be posted in one post on the chamber’s Facebook page to determine the winner based off of the number of likes on each photo. All photos must be submitted by Wednesday, December 13. Online voting will take place Thursday, December 14, through Wednesday, December 20. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 21.

Live Nativity

The Tarkio First Baptist Church is hosting its annual Live Nativity Sunday, December 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drive through the parking lot and listen to scripture about Jesus’s birth as the Nativity unfolds before your eyes. Free soup and sandwiches will also be handed out and there will be animals to pet. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the true reason of the season.