Atchison County God and Man services

This year will mark the 65th anniversary of Rock Port’s God and Man services. This year’s services will be Monday, December 11, through Friday, December 15, and will start at 7:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join them at the First Lutheran Church.

Churches in charge of each morning’s service for the week are: Monday – First Lutheran Church, Tuesday – Rock Port United Methodist Church, Wednesday – Rock Port Baptist Church, Thursday – Grace Community Church, and Friday – First Christian Church.

Each morning’s service will be over at 7:30 a.m. and all participants are welcome to join in a time of fellowship after the service. Refreshments of coffee, doughnuts, milk, and juice will be served.

Tarkio/Westboro

The Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance is hosting God and Man services. Services began December 4 and will continue through Friday, December 8. The services begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Tarkio Christian Church. The Friday service will be held at the Westboro Methodist Church. A light breakfast will be served following the service each day.

St. John’s celebrating Christmas season

St. John’s Lutheran Church, west of Westboro, Missouri, on Route B, is celebrating the Christmas season with a number of events.

The Christmas Cantata is Sunday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. Following the Cantata, the Luther League will be serving soup in the basement of the church.

The third Sunday of Advent, December 17, the sermon that day will be geared toward children and the children’s choir will be singing with the adult choir.

The fourth Sunday of Advent, Christmas Eve, December 24, the children’s choir will be singing in the morning at church, then the Christmas Program will be held that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will take place at 11:00 p.m. that night.

Everyone is invited to come celebrate the birth of Jesus with friends and family at St. John’s.

Presbyterian Christmas program

The Tarkio Presbyterian Church Choir and Bell Choir will present a program of Christmas music during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023. The church is located at 700 Maple Street in Tarkio, Missouri. Everyone is invited to attend this special service celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Tarkio Community Christmas service December 17

The Tarkio/Westboro Community Christmas service will take place that same night at 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Presbyterian Church. Everyone is invited to attend!