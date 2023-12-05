The date of the Elf Auction has been changed to Saturday, December 16. The Tarkio Parks & Rec elves will host an entertaining show at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Theater in the Curnutt Center at Tarkio Tech. Join brother Darrell and his other brothers, Daryl and Darel, for the annual Tarkio Elf Auction and Elf Commercials. Donations for auction items are needed and anyone who wants to provide a brief entertainment skit or song is encouraged to join in. Contact a Tarkio Parks & Rec member or message their Facebook page to get involved.