The Fairfax R-3 students are gearing up for the holiday season.

The high school band will be performing for area nursing home residents Friday, December 8, 2023. They will perform at Tarkio at 9:00 a.m., Rock Port at 10:15 a.m., and Mound City at 1:15 p.m.

The Preschool-12 winter concert will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Music Boosters will have a chili and soup supper from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria. A free will donation will be accepted.