Students at Tarkio R-I will be celebrating the holiday with a number of special activities.

Kids’ Korner Preschool students will hold their winter program Wednesday, December 6, at 6:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Auditorium.

Christmas Ball will be Saturday, December 9, at the Tarkio Community Building. The junior high students will dance from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the high school students will dance from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. Admission is canned goods for the food pantry.

The band and choir students in grades six through 12 will be holding a holiday concert Monday, December 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Gym.

The kindergarten through second graders invite their families to a holiday play Friday, December 15, at 2:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Auditorium.

Tarkio Elementary students and staff will participate in a Sing Around The Tree event Wednesday, December 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the elementary gym. Students will sing Christmas carols before going back to their classrooms for holiday parties.