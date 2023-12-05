The Tarkio First Baptist Church will hold its Live Nativity (to include a petting zoo), with free soup and sandwiches, Sunday, December 17, 2023, outside the church at 20432 U.S. Hwy. 59, just south of the Tarkio city limits. Drive through the church’s parking lot to view and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and take a free sandwich and soup to go. The live nativity will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Tarkio/Westboro Community Christmas service will take place that same night at 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Everyone is invited to come enjoy these events!