The Tarkio Nutrition Center provides over 17,000 meals a year! Many of the seniors are homebound and live alone. The meals on wheels program provides not only a meal, but also a friendy visit from a volunteer.

Sponsors are needed to help support the Adopt-A-Senior program, so the Tarkio Nutrition Center can continue to deliver hot, nutritious meals to those in need in the community. For just $50, you can sponsor meals to a senior for a whole month.

To support this program, you can send a donation in any amount to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491. For more information, call 660-736-5725 or email tarkionutritioncenter@tarkio.net.