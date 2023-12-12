Check out the ads in this week’s edition of the Atchison County Mail for last minute Christmas gift ideas!

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the Elf Auction Saturday, December 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Theater in the Curnutt Center at Tarkio Tech. Donations for auction items are needed and anyone who wants to provide a brief entertainment skit or song is encouraged to join in. For more information, visit the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Meet Santa at the North Polk Schoolhouse Sunday, December 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The schoolhouse is located at the intersection of Park Street and Hwy. 59 in Tarkio. The event is sponsored by Tarkio Parks and Rec and the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce.

The First Baptist Church will hold its annual Live Nativity with free soup and sandwiches Sunday, December 17, 2023, outside the church at 20432 U.S. Hwy. 59, just south of the Tarkio city limits. Drive through the church’s parking lot to view and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and take a free sandwich and soup to go. The live nativity will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will include a petting zoo.

The Tarkio Community Christmas Service will take place at the Tarkio Presbyterian Church at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17. Everyone is invited to attend.

