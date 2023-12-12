December 17, 1948

• The Tarkio Booster Club is sponsoring an Overall and Apron Round Square Dance at the Community Building in Tarkio Friday, December 17. Hugh Lyle and his band will perform.

• The Gallup Golden Rule Stores in Tarkio advertised the following: chenille bedspreads, $3.98, $6.49, and $8.95; rayon gowns, $3.29 and $3.49; handbags, $1.98 and $2.98; Susquehanna 100% wool blankets, $9.95; and baby “Sparkle Plenty” doll, the world’s most famous baby from the popular Dick Tracy comic strip, $5.98.

• The temperature, which had reached a negative seven December 10, reached a high of 51 degrees Monday afternoon.

• All 1949 license plates are due January 1, but due to the steel shortage, all passenger license plates will not be available at that time. Until the new permanent plates become available, the 1948 license tags will still be valid.

December 20, 1973

• Approximately 45 Spanish students from Tarkio High School went around town caroling December 9. Everyone thought their singing was beautiful, but the words were a little hard to understand.

• The high of 45 degrees was recorded on the 12th with a low of 10 degrees on the 15th and 16th. There was a total of .28 of an inch of rain and four inches of snow that week as well.

• Marsha Straub has won her first air-conditioned Chevrolet Impala as a sales leader of Fashion Two Twenty cosmetics. Mrs. Straub of Fairfax is a manager with Fashion Two Twenty.

• Darrell Pitner was improving following an accident Monday at his farm near Westboro. While he was attempting to dislodge some corn in a cement block crib, the corn shifted and buried him. He was trapped for over two hours until rescuers broke through the wall of the building and freed him.

December 17, 1998

• A line of people stood outside the Flower Mill in Tarkio Monday, December 14, to purchase the new Beanie Babies the store were putting out that day. Approximately 550 new Beanies were gone by 10:00 a.m. According to Lydia Hurst, “It was very busy . . . crazy!”

• Melody and Jamie Barnett of Tarkio are pleased to announce the birth of their second daughter, Breanna Mae Barnett. She was born at Community Hospital Association in Fairfax December 14. She weighed seven pound and 10 ounces. She is welcomed by her big sister, Hadley, age two.

• The Tarkio High School FFA Chapter visited the American Royal and the 71st National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, November 13. Over 20 students went on the trip, which included listening to Baxter Black speak. This will be the last year that the National FFA Convention will be held in Kansas City as it will be moving to Louisville, Kentucky.

• The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce’s live Elf Auction raised almost $3,800. This was $1,000 more than the previous year. The elves auctioned 93 certificates of cash or merchandise.

• Girl Scout Brownie Troop #296 of Tarkio decorated a tree for Christmas at Niedermeyer Park.