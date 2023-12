Fairfax had a successful day ringing bells and collecting donations for the Salvation Army Friday, December 8. Bell ringers were situated on both sides of Highway 59 in front of Fairfax City Hall. Twenty-one people enjoyed the nice weather while making a difference for the purpose of helping others in Atchison County. Abbi Umbarger was the youngest bell ringer at the Salvation Army Drive in Fairfax as she rang the bell with her mother, Kris Umbarger. Abbi also handed out Hostess cupcakes.