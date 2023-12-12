Christmas is almost here and students at Tarkio R-I will be celebrating the holiday with a number of special activities.

The kindergarten through second graders invite their families to a holiday play Friday, December 15. The production will take place in the Tarkio High School Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.

Tarkio Elementary students and staff will participate in a Sing Around The Tree event Wednesday, December 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the elementary gym. Students will sing Christmas carols before going back to their classrooms for holiday parties. Family members are invited to attend the Christmas sing-along, but seating is very limited.