Henry, Beau, Nolan, and Kipton Waigand dropped off their Santa letters in Santa’s special mailbox at the Atchison County Mail in Rock Port, Missouri, Monday, December 11, 2023. Santa’s letters are published in the newspaper and then sent on to the big man himself so that he can deliver upon the wishes of the local children.

Letters to Santa can be emailed to dearsanta@rpt.coop, taken to the Tarkio Avalanche, or dropped off at the North Pole mailbox at the

Atchison County Mail. Letters are printed as submitted.

Kids’ Korner Preschool students at Tarkio R-I

Dear Santa, My name is Berkley and I am 3 years old. I live at home. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Unicorn; 2. Rainbow blocks; 3. Nail polish.

Dear Santa, My name is Skyler and I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been good. My wish list is: 1. Unicorn toys; 2. Keys; 3. Phone.

Dear Santa, My name is Eden and I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Stuffy giraffe; 2. Color Match game; 3. Toy owl.

Dear Santa, My name is Laikyn and I am 4 years old. I live in Clearmont. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Desk; 2. Teacher keys; 3. Teacher book with lessons.

Dear Santa, My name is Rory and I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Elsa doll; 2. Rattle for my brother; 3. Chicks.

Dear Santa, My name is Raxtin and I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Fake spider; 2. Giant orange monster truck; 3. Sign for my room.

Dear Santa, My name is Maddie and I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. My wish list is: 1. Play chicken; 2. Elsa; 3. New calf.

Dear Santa, My name is Rein and I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio, Missouri. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Wednesday dress; 2. Rapunzel blanket; 3. Books.

Dear Santa, My name is Bexley and I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been naughty and nice. My wish list is: 1. Barbie Doll Wednesday; 2. Blocks; 3. Snowman stuffy.

Dear Santa, My name is Ledgen and I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Car; 2. Magnetic blocks; 3. Cow stuffy.

Dear Santa, My name is Madi and I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Minnie Mouse character; 2. Minnie Mouse bike; 3. Minnie Mouse bedding.

Dear Santa, My name is MaeAnne and I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Doll; 2. Snow White; 3. Play Doh truck.

Dear Santa, My name is Scarlett and I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. My wish list is: 1. Baby doll; 2. Toy phone; 3. Makeup.

Dear Santa, My name is Leightyn and I am 4 years old. I live in the country. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Reindeer outfit; 2. Playdough; 3. Toy magnets.

Dear Santa, My name is Finlee and I am 4 years old. I live in my home. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Monster truck; 2. Bear; 3. Car.

Dear Santa, My name is Camilla and I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Nail polish; 2. Doll named Elsa; 3. Water bottle.

Dear Santa, My name is Natalie and I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list is: 1. Barbie Doll; 2. Elsa & Anna; 3. Bike.

For Christmas I want a PS4 or an Xbox. I don’t care which one. Thank you. Baylin Lewis, age 9

Dear Santa, Makeup, Cow Food & Care, L.L.L. Doll Bags, Toy Diamonds, Barbie Books, Pajamas, Stuffed Animal – Bunny, Cow Big – Stuffed, Ninja GDS Stuff. Zoe Riley

For LeLR – Toy Kichin, NiNjAGDS Stuff, music, Badrese, DVD, GLD Car, Legos. Finnley Riley

Dear Santa, My name is Chloe Strough. I am 4 years old. I live in Burlington Junction. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas, I’d like babies, 1 barbie, unicorn shirt/sweatshirt. Love, Chloe

Dear Santa, My name is Taylor Strough. I am 9 years old. I live in Burlington Junction. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas, I’d like farm toys, and Alexa and a puppy and a nerf gun and a tv. Love, Taylor Strough

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a little pulling tractor and a sled, a pick truck and trailer to haul my corn head and bean head. This year, I have been nice. Love, Brett Garst, age 4

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Daddy excavator and Blaze Monster Machine jammies. This year, I have been nice. Love, Thomas Garst, age 2.5

Dear Santa, I think I have been good this year, so if I have I would like a new set of Christms jammies, a notebook, & a Samantha & Molly doll, I would also like a big squishmallow please. I will leave you cookies and milk & carrots for the reindeer. love, Aislyn Barnes

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like some football cards and a binder please. I would also like a big inside basketball hoop and a Lakers jersey please and a ipad please. from Kolcyn Barnes

Dere Santa, Can I Please have a toy kichin for Christmas. I have tried to be Good. I hope you find my house this Christmas. Love, Jensen

Dear Santa, I want a big guitar, Woody, Buzz, Max, and Grinchie. I also want Legos. I like to dance. I freeze, and I listen. I am not bad. I am good! Love, Henry Waigand, 3 years old

Dear Santa, Please could I have a guitar and some pancakes? I have been a little bit good this year. I love you! Love, Nolan D. Waigand, almost 5 years old

Dear Santa, I want a sketchbook with 500 pages for Christmas. I also want a Moon Pod. I want 50 colored pens. Santa, do you eat all the stuff kids leave for you even if you don’t like it? I have been kind of good. How old are you? Love, Beau Waigand, 8 years old

Dear Santa, I really want a Moon Pod bean bag chair. I really want a lot of supercool football cards. I kinda want a football binder. It would be awesome if you can get them all. HAVE A GREAT CHRISTMAS! HO HO HO! THANK YOU. Love, Kipton Waigand, 10 years old

Little Jays’ Preschool

(Full Day Class)

Dear Santa, My name is Everett Gayman. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most: toys.

Dear Santa, My name is Sarai Allen. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a walkie talkie, a play car to drive.

Dear Santa, My name is Raylan Wamsley. I am 4 years old. I have been good – let’s not talk about it. What I wish for most: tractors and combines.

Dear Santa, My name is Nora Spiegel. I am 4 years old. I have been good – let’s not talk about it. What I wish for most: jump rope andn Princess costume.

Dear Santa, My name is Nolan Waigand. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most: a guitar and Paw Patrol Mighty Vehicles.

Dear Santa, My name is Noah VanGundy. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a battery operated speedy car to drive in.

Dear Santa, My name is Newt Robertson. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a semi and a tractor with tracks.

Dear Santa, My name is name. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most: toys.

Dear Santa, My name is Leyla Radik. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a baby doll and Barbie playset.

Dear Santa, My name is Laine Goins. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: jump rope and choo choo train.

Dear Santa, My name is Kit Roup. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: Barbie house and Barbie car.

Dear Santa, My name is Hayes Martin. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a Spiderman watch and a Spiderman toy dozer.

Dear Santa, My name is Jet Masonbrink. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: an Elf and a sandbox.

Dear Santa, My name is Ivy Daugherty. I am 5 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most: Moo Moo Cow microphone and Elsa saxophone.

Dear Santa, My name is Grayson Wood. I am 6 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: Monster trucks and LED lights.

Dear Santa, My name is Everly Hayes. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: A magic mixie and Barbie & Ken Barbies.

Dear Santa, My name is Colt Garst. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: Mighty Paw Patrol tower and Paw Patrol dogs.

Dear Santa, My name is Case Larson. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a skate board and BB Gun.

Dear Santa, My name is Cane Stanton. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most: a gumball machine and Ranger.

Dear Santa, My name is Brewer Shallenberger. I am 4 years old. I have been good – let’s not talk about it. What I wish for most: a Monster truck and Lego set.

Dear Santa, My name is Arya Thomas. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most: a baby doll pacifier and Barbie dolls.