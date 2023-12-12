December 17, 1948

• A fire, which was discovered about five o’clock Sunday morning, gutted the big building of the Nickerson Appliance and Furniture Co. on Highway 275 and destroyed the company’s extensive stock of merchandise.

• Carl “Irish” Andermann is Rock Port’s new city marshal, succeeding Floyd Slemp. Andermann has served as night watchman.

• William Boettner, 84, Rock Port, passed away in his barn at his home on North Main Street Tuesday evening. Boettner was a member of a pioneer German family, his father coming from Germany to settle in Linden in 1854.

• The Memorial Building was the scene of a western roundup party Monday for local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Scout workers and parents. The adults showed up in western get-up, wearing ten-gallon hats, boots, spurs, holstered six-shooters, and chaps.

• It probably was not planned, but whoever cut down the huge pine tree and dragged it along beside the fill leading to the Pittsburg district afforded a lot of Christmas greenery at a very propitious time of year. The branches made excellent decorations for many.

December 13, 1973

• Favorite Song Around School at Rock Port R-II: “Delta Dawn,” Susan Adamson; “We’re An American Band,” Barry Cole; “Romping in the Woods,” Allen Bowers; and “Top of the World,” Cathy Rosenbohm.

• Gifts They’ll Never Forget at Stoner’s Bartholomew Drug: Kodak A-10 Pocket Camera Kit, $21.21; binoculars, $27.95-$89.95; and Brut cologne, $3.75.

• Husted Electronics advertised a new 25” color TV – “a steal” at $350.

• Richard Foster, Rock Port, was elected president of the Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Inc. Foster, manager of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, has served as both secretary-treasurer and vice-president.

• The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays took home the first place trophy in the Mound City Basketball Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. They defeated the Fairfax Lady Bulldogs 36-26 for the championship.

December 10, 1998

• Rock Port Elementary students raised $1,490.92 in their “Pitch in for Mitch” campaign to send funds to victims of Hurricane Mitch. The community as a whole has collected $5,950.

• On December 13, Atchison County will have the opportunity to hear one of the great musical compositions, the Christmas selection of George Frederic Handel’s “The Messiah.” It will be presented by a county-wide choir of 45 voices in the Tarkio Presbyterian Church, directed by Dr. Gavin L. Doughty.

• Kids’ Day will be held Saturday with a free movie, “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” and Santa at the Memorial Building.

• Hardin Cox, President of Farmers Mutual Insurance Co., has announced the appointment of Kent Fisher as manager of the company. Mr. Fisher will be the chief executive officer.

• A process that was started in 1993 is finally becoming a reality. Rock Port Telephone Company will become the telecommunication service provider for the South Hamburg exchange December 30.