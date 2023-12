The Rock Port Junior High and High School’s Band and Choir Winter Concert will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Little Jays’ Preschool students will present their Christmas program Wednesday, December 20, at 6:00 p.m., followed by the K-3 Christmas program at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend the programs.