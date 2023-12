The winner of the Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Christmas Lighting Contest for homes in Tarkio is the Josh and Gabby McGinness home at 10th (Hwy. 59) and Chestnut.

The second place winner of the Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Christmas Lighting Contest for homes in Tarkio is the Wanda Hall residence at 12th and Main.

The third place winner of the Tarkio Parks & Recreation’s Christmas Lighting Contest for homes in Tarkio is the Steve Hodge residence at Poplar and 7th.