The East Atchison Lady Wolves’ volleyball team held the annual awards banquet Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Fairfax High School. The girls were recognized for an outstanding season, both as a team and as individuals.

Those honored included:

All-Conference – Tommi Martin, Lizzie Schlueter, Payton Woodring, Grace Oswald, and Claire Martin

All-District 1st Team – Tommi Martin, Lizzie Schlueter, and Payton Woodring

All-District 2nd Team – Grace Oswald and Claire Martin

Class 1 All-State – Tommi Martin

Most Improved Player – Payton Woodring and Jersi Poppa

Offensive Most Valuable Player – Tommi Martin

Defensive Most Valuable Player – Grace Oswald