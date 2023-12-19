The Fairfax students in kindergarten through 4th grade performed the musical “Forty Winks” at the Christmas Music Program Monday, December 11, 2023, in the Fairfax High School Gym.

Emmett Umbarger performed a piano solo at the concert.

Directed by their teacher Lauren Clark, the preschool students sang and performed to “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (The Nutcracker),” “Jingle Bells,” “Little Snowflake,” and “Reindeer Pokey.”

Deb Wyatt leads the 5th and 6th grade choir in the performance of “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “A Very Merry Christmas.”

The 5th grade band played “Hot Cross Buns,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” and “Jingle Bells.”

The 6th grade band played “Christmas Around the Christmas Band” and “St. Nick Salsa.”

The junior high band played “A Fireside Christmas” and “Bell Carol Rock.”

The high school band played “Feliz Navidad,” “A Christmas Story,” “It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas,” “Michael Jack-son Hit Mix,” and “The Polar Express.”

The 5th and 6th grade choir sang “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “A Very Merry Christmas.” The 5th grade band performed “Hot Cross Buns,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” and “Jingle Bells.” The 6th grade band played “Christmas Around the Christmas Band” and “St. Nick Salsa.” The 5th graders include: Zailynn Cook, Zach Koop, and Brody Landess (percussion); Wendy Hurst, Alex Pickard, and Patrick Wheeler (alto saxophones); M.J. May and Ava Oswald (trumpets); Radlee Meier and Ayden Stoner (trombones); Gabe Rhoades and Parker Woodring (clarinets); and Joel Vance (tuba). The 6th graders include: Mackenzie Oswald and Kaylee Allen (trumpets); Dominick Bradbury (percussion); Geb Burke and Ben Umbarger (clarinets); Zander Grossman (tuba); Brooklynn Hestermann (trombone); Katie Avrett and Delaney Oswald (baritones); Jaycee Stoner (flute); Alex Wintz and Lela Wright (alto saxophones); and Mikayla McDonald.

The junior high band played “A Fireside Christmas” and “Bell Carol Rock.” The junior high band includes: Kelsey Avrett (flute); Riley Koop (alto saxophone); Olivia Woods (tenor saxophone); Leila Knight, Caroline Larson, and Jude Long (trumpets); Jaxson Smith (trombone); Deyton Burke and Emma Vance (baritones); and Tyler Duering and Evan Rogers (percussion).

The high school band played “Feliz Navidad,” “A Christmas Story,” “It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas,” “Michael Jack-son Hit Mix,” and “The Polar Express.” The high school band members are: Amelia Larson and Anna Ohlensehlen (flutes); Lexi Brown (clarinet); Erin Eyman (bass clarinet); Connor Miller, Cowen O’Riley, and Chloe Vernon (alto saxophones); Joaquin Hill (baritone saxophone); Austin Helfers (trumpet); Kendall Kingery and KayDee Duering (baritones); Mason Kingery and Trent Kingery (trombones); Johnny Pickard (tuba); and Luke Swinehart, Clayton Vernon, Kendal Straub, Trent Frohn, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, and Chase Gayler (percussion).

The preschoolers sang and performed to “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (The Nutcracker),” “Jingle Bells,” “Little Snowflake,” and “Reindeer Pokey.” Preschoolers include: Danica Boyle, Wesley Long, Claire Oswald, Aubree Simmons, Ella Smith, Everlee Smith, Harper Smith, Patrick Swenson, and Cammie White.

The students in kindergarten through 4th grade performed a musical called “Forty Winks.” Performers included: kindergarten – Brylee Corbin, Jack Clement, Daxton Ebrecht, Garrett Reed, Wade Reed, Charlie White, and Jackson Zumbrunnen; 1st grade – Lilly Bailey, Caiden Hines, Taylor Long, Sydnee Meier, Isaiah Price, Lane Reed, Alex Rhoades, Brentley Stevens, and Nash Stevens; 2nd grade – Xavier Bradbury, Paisleigh Daugherty, Ayden Harber, Lucy Heck, Jo Hurst, Ellee Salmond, Abigail Umbarger, and Garrett Wintz; 3rd grade – Haleena Allen, Addison Bortka, Greenley Grossman, Harper Hicks, Presley Knight, Jonah Long, William Oswald, Alan Pickard, Eli Rogers, and Braleigh Stoner; and 4th grade – Eli Auwarter, Aspyn Fast, Adelynn Giddinge, Trevelyan Hicks, Ryann Salmond, and Emmett Umbarger.