The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 11, 2023, by Gary and Linda Peregrine to Dennis and Sherry Peregrine for Lots 6 and 7, Block 18, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 11, 2023, by Gary and Linda Peregrine and Dennis and Sherry Pergrine to Brian and Julee Peregrine for Lots 6 and 7, Block 4, Seventh Addition, and Lots 8 and 9, Block 4, Seventh Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Personal Representative Deed: Filed December 11, 2023, by Sarah Murray, Independent Personal Representative of the Johann Christian Murray Estate, to Sarah Murray for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 14, 2023, by Hannah Sebek to Colby Roup for Lots 4 and 3, Block 5, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 14, 2023, by Colby Roup to Catherine and Harry Roup for Lots 4 and 3, Block 5, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 14, 2023, by Troy and Jennifer LaHue to James T. and Jennifer LaHue, Trustees of the James T. LaHue Trust, for land in Section 33, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 14, 2023, by Troy and Jennifer LaHue to James T. and Jennifer L. LaHue, Trustees of the Jennifer L. LaHue Living Trust, for land in Section 35, Township 65, Range 41, and Section 19, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 14, 2023, by Wesley Lopez and Andrea Meek to Brittany Ohnmacht for Lot 15, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.