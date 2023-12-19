Letters to Santa can be emailed to dearsanta@rpt.coop, taken to the Tarkio Avalanche, or dropped off at the North Pole mailbox at the

Atchison County Mail. Letters are printed as submitted.

Tarkio Elementary Students

Dear Santa, I want a PS5 and a Xbox can you please please give me one. I want a mocontrol car please. I will not have a Christmas tree up so can you put it in the living room of my house. And can I have a big Lego set. By Victor

Dear Santa, Are you doing good? Is it cold up there? I have a few things I would like for Christmas. I would like a LOL Surprize dolls and some Rainbow High dolls but can I please have the teal doll and some suffed animals that look like my dog and since we have to split some at my mom’s and some at my dad’s can I also have a Jasmin baby doll and a Arora baby doll two and a nana doll and a doll of my dad me my sister and brother and mom and babie dolls like ken and barbie from the barbie movie. And a really big 100 stickers in a sticker book and a tiara and snow white doll to finish my princess clecshon. And some 100 sharpies the markers some squish mellows and a dvd of seqrets of sulfer springs and a baby German Shepherd because my dad said we could get a dog for our house and maybe a iphone because my dad said I might be able to get a phone if not can I have a vr head sight all the goose bumps book and a gwen and doc doll please this year because I really want to play spiderman with them and a eletro man doll and mabe a new bike so I can ride it with my papa and a mario party nintendo swich game. And can I have a Stanley please. Love, Ailee

Dear Santa, I don’t want much I just want my parents to get along and a Stanley. Love Jakelynn

Dear Santa, can I have 68 perfum the big one for chrismass and a mini gatar and a cream stanly and some skin care and some close like some bellboumes and some clodshloter shirsts and a tele checkered print walie case and Air 260 size 3 pink shouse and meaby thats it. Love, Jorja

Dear Santa, can I have the 68 perfume stanley’s drunk elephant bubble leggings crewnecks jeans hoddies cow print lunch box straw topper Nike air forces. Love, Linley

Dear Santa, I have had some naughty moments but I’m working on them. This Christmas I want pots and pans to play with in the toy kitchen at school. I would also like a toy shopping cart and a baby stroller. I’m very interested in having a news watch as well. I would also like a big bubble machine to share with my friends. Lastly, I would like a new computer that types and a complete filming studio. I love you, Ms. Mistie, Ms. Markie, Ms. Taylor, Ms. Amanda, and Ms. Jodi… Thank you, JJ Rolf

Dear Santa, My name is Crew and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a roller for the sand and a monster truck. Love you.

Dear Santa, My name is Nora and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a desk and box. Love, Nora

Dear Santa, My name is Manly and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me action figures. Love, Manly

Dear Santa, My name is Emmett and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a RC monster truc. Love, Emmett

Dear Santa, My name is Ember and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie doll. Love Ember

Dear Santa, My name is Rhynn and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a queen dinosor. Love, Rhynn

Dear Santa, My name is Cesar and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toys and a kande kan. Love, Cesar

Dear Santa, My name is Abel and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a stuffed plush and blanket. Love, Abel

Dear Santa, My name is Leevi and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me sliprs, smileras, swich, fooncas, dolz. Love, Leevi

Dear Santa, My name is Willow and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me shrt, stuff elf, fon, prs. Love, Willow

Dear Santa, My name is Stason and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me sufed elf and eufed anms. Love, Stason

Dear Santa, My name is Norma and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Brps elf. Love, Norma

Dear Santa, My name is Killian and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me skntbld and shr.

Dear Santa, My name is Niya and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me dol she, doll sha, sipr jes, poosh oopis canadro, can srf guz. Love, Niya

Dear Santa, I want a big robot and a big elf. Thank you. Love, Ollie

Dear Santa, I want a vacuum cleaner and a bubble machine. And I would love a horsey. And I love my mom and dad and grandma. Thank you, JJ Rolf

Dear Santa, My name is Aia and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me monstr truck and my pupe hom. Love, Aia

Dear Santa, My name is Kinley and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me hunbon, ilzayr, ti zats. Love, Kinley

Dear Santa, My name is Annistyn and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me sum squishmilos and a fone. You are so kind. Love, Annistyn

Dear Santa, My name is Dallas and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a schishmello and a new borr baby doll and a mercin doll and a huboard. I love you. Stae woarm. Love, Dallas

Dear Santa, My name is Evie and I am 4 years old. I live in Blan. This year, I have been nice. My wish list: 1. Dr. Play Doh 2. Play Doh 3. Travel book. Love, Evie

Dear Santa, My name is Reagan and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new huvr bord for Crismis. Pleze fly safe. Love, Reagan

Dear Santa, My name is Emmit and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas, please bring me a huvr bord and a new bin nis be cus I hav bin helping famlee. Love, Emmit

Dear Santa, My name is Vinny and I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list: 1. Nerf Gun 2. Pretend Pizza 3. Cars. Love, Vinny

Dear Santa, My name is Cambria and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me mor clos and sum simeis and cade. I love you. Love, Cambria

Dear Santa, My name is Ellie and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a pupy and a rumotchrl car and a cat plushy. Fly safe. Love, Ellie

Dear Santa, My name is Jaxton and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me a game pass. I love you. Statu and stay wowm. Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa, My name is Adamae and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I wut a motrsicl. I wut a dl. I wut a dl has. I wut a quse aslotl. I morecisml. Love, Adamae

Dear Santa, My name is Waylon and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a huvr bourd and a playstaishon and a rintihboe and a libary and clothes one of evrething. Love, Waylon

Dear Santa, My name is Declan and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want for Crismis a buntch uv hot row stuff and a art box. Love, Declan

Dear Santa, My name is Ryker Smith and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a huv drab and a tuy stove and a play statiun. I have bin birwe good and I dinwe nis to my sis and be hape whitr jis. I love you. Love, Ryker

Dear Santa, My name is Gigi. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I wut for Christmas a noo choocpoobr. I was nice this yeah decus I hllps my mom. Love, Gigi Vette

Dear Santa, My name is Gabe and I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year, I have been nice. My wish list: 1. Unicorn toy 2. Spiderman 3. Sled. Love, Gabe

Dear Santa, My name is Shaydee Howard and I am almost 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bag of hot coco and a chaptr book to please. I have ben very good this year by clening the hous and macking brecfist for my famuly. Love, Shaydee Howard

Dear Santa, My name is Audrey and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I wut a fingling nab a furbe. I hav bin nice this yeer bie lisening to mi mom. Love, Audrey

Dear Sata: All I want for Chiristmas is a gaming chair, desk, VR headset, PC, and anything that is gaming. From: Jasper Navin

Fairfax Smart Steps Preschool Students

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! I have been a good boy. I would like to have a remote control boat that can float on top of the water and swim. And a Army set, just like Santa. Merry Christmas, Santa! I love you! Love, Wesley Long (age 4)

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I have been a good girl all the time. I want a pink shirt for Christmas. I want a flamingo. They’re my favorite. A Santa flamingo! I want more toys. I want to be big sometimes. Love, Ella Smith (age 3)

Dear Santa, I love you! Is Rudolph really going to fly the sleigh and light the way? I have been a good girl. Merry Christmas! I would like a mermaid tail and a Barbie head that I can dress up… a big one! I want a spray bottle, a little one, because I don’t know where my other one is. And I want a tiny shovel that I can dig with. Santa, can you look in your magic snowball? I’m going to leave out cookies, carrots for the reindeer, and milk for you. And bring lots of toys at school! Love, Aubree Simmons (age 5)

Dear Santa, How is everybody? I’ve been a good boy this year. I want a present. I want a toy. A drone! It flies outside. I want another semi that has green and red. I want a crane. Merry Christmas! Love, Patrick Swenson (age 3)

Dear Santa, I’m good. I want a mermaid tail and I want a new Barbie doll. And I want a cute little mermaid Barbie. I want a cute little Christmas flamingo. And I want a cute little baby doll. I want a cute little letter box so I can mail things. And I want a cute little Santa doll. That’s it. I will leave cookies out and milk out and you can eat and drink. I’m so excited for Christmas! Love, Harper Smith (age 5)

Dear Santa, How’s Rudolph? I have been naughty and nice. I’ve been trying to make good choices. I want toys. All the toys. I love you, Santa! Love, Everlee Smith (age 4)

Dear Santa, I like the elves. I’ve been a good girl this year. I want a teddy bear for Christmas. I want to leave cookies out for you, Santa! Merry Christmas! Love, Claire Oswald (age 4)

Dear Santa, How’s Rudolph? I’ve been a good girl. I want some Barbies. I want a new kitchen because I have a old kitchen. Can I please have some food for my kitchen? Can I please have a lot of things to put in my food? Merry Christmas! I’m going to leave you a present so you can put it in your bag to bring to my house. Love, Cammie White (age 4)

Dear Santa, How is the North Pole? I’ve been a good girl. I just have a Furbee. Well, I want a new tablet and a new water bottle cup – it’s going to be a unicorn. I’m going to leave a dragon for you. I like dragons. Merry Christmas! Love, Dani Boyle (age 3)

Santa’s Mailbox

Baby toy (Boys), Binky, Lamp (Girls), Pop Up BaRBIe Doll, reveal, KInTIc Beach Set, Crystals. Dear Santa, ive Been a good girl This year. Can you make These Presents for me? Bradley Howell

for Christmas i WouLD Like Nintendo switch, Horse collection, AmericAN Girl doLL, And A Gift for my brother. Taeyln Blaize Sloop. I love you.

Dear Santa, Have you watched the new Mario movie? I have been nice. I want Luigi and Mario for Christmas. I want to give Santa a high five. Love, Alex Gibson

Dear Santa, My name is Rhett. I am 7 years old. I live in Rock Port. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas, I’d like Drift Bike, hunten set. Big truc with a Big trail caw trail a nuth WLA the sa thang but dump trail. Love, Rhett

Dear Santa, My name is Knox Murphy. I am 3 years old. I live in mom & dads house. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas, I’d like a drift bike, combine with corn header, auger wagon and a tractor. Love, Knox Murphy

Dear Santa, I want a country guitar thats a normal one. Love, Cass

Dear San, I want a kid guitar. It is brown normal kid guitar. Love Collin J. Stanton

Dear Santa, I want a gumball machine. Love, Cane

Dear Santa, My name is Sophie Smith. I have been nice this year. I am 4 years old. I would like 1. Doll that walks and closes its eyes. 2. Corduroy Bear 3. Peter Rabbit Bunny. Love, Sophie

Dear Santa, My name is Rayli. I have been good. I want a real pet dog and an apple watch. Love, Rayli

Dear Santa, I am Rayli’s sister Ryun. I want an apple watch and the same hover board I have but I need it to charge better. I want a gymnastics barr, a gymnastics matt, Earings for evry holiday remember my ears are sensitive. Love, Ryun

Dear Santa, My name is Jack Bailey and I am eleven years old. This year, my family and I are celebrating Christmas in Rock Port, Missouri. This year, I have been very nice and naughty (a bit of both). Here is one thing I did that was extra nice: I took my friend Cy to a Mizzou football game. My three wishes for Christmas are: 1. a football penalty flag set, 2. a FitBit watch, 3. a Chromebook. I can’t wait for you and my favorite reindeer Roudolph to visit all the way from the North Pole! Merry Christmas! Love, Jack Bailey

Dear Santa, I turned the Big “5” this year. I love everything Super Mario, building legos and riding bikes with my neighbors. My mom says I have to give some of my toys to my cousins before you can bring me more. Can you bring Papa and Nana a shed to store them in for Beckett and Easton to have. I have a lot so it will need to be a big shed. I’ve tried really hard to be good but my mommy says I have the “Shineman” orneriness. I hope you have a safe trip. Tell the reindeer and elves hi! Love, Alexander Watts

Tarkio Elementary students

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a big nee doh box or a Barbie. How are your elves? I hope you have a safe trip. Love, Emmeline Vette

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a skateboard and an Xbox and a gun and 1,000 pieces of gum and a iPhone 15 pro. How old are you? Love, Jaxon Dunkin

Dear Santa, I want nothing for Christmas. I all reddy have enough. If I get a present, it better be money because I’m going to give it to homeless people. Love, Emalyn Miller

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a bow and a release. And a remote control mower that cuts gras and a remote control tractor. Love, Sage Sundermann

Dear Santa, Do you feel like flying your sleigh on Xmas Eve. I want a ps5. I also want an iPhone 15 pro. Love, Simon Piveral

Dear Santa, How are you? I wood like Adidas and Hello Kitty clothes and glue on nals and Hello Kitty makeup. Love, Nola Bruce

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a Stanley cup, a tv for my room, head phones, and a elf on the shelf. Have a nice trip. Love, Haven Hogue

Dear Santa, My name is Logan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a robot. Love, Logan

Dear Santa, I would like a dirt bike. Next I will like a iron man suit. I would like a spiderman suit. I would like a grind suit. Love, Jacob Wills

Dear Santa, My name is Teagan and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a pink KR. Love, Teagan

Dear Santa, Can I have a puppy. Hie hels, dresses, baby bottles, kroks, headphones, realistic babies, a watch, a teddy b ear, a vokotocslooobolers, a tablet, a cat, a rabbit, a sweatshert, and sweatpants. Love, TayLynne Corbin

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a necklace for Christmas. Have a safe trip! Love, Giovanni Perez

Dear Santa, I wut a Rocky Balboa wrestling shoes, Rootbeer and bubble gum. I luv you. Love, Bennett

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a ultra instinct Goku toy. Love, Damon Lambert

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a light saber, a fox stuffy, kitten stuffy, and makeup plese. Love, Zoey Romines

Dear Santa, I would like a Chiefs football shirt, new shoes, squishmellows, bopit, a phone, Nike shoes, #25 socks, and cars. Love, Dakota Buchanan

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a drone and electric scooter. Love, Everett Scott

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like some makeup. Have a safe trip! Love, Lyzzy Driskell

Dear Santa, How are Elf’s doing? I want a stitch blanket and I want a stitch pillow and a stitch picture and squishmellows and a stitch iPhone 13 case. Love, Zaiden Bennett Miller

Dear Santa, I would like a big robot for Christmas. My cat would like a cat toy too! Love, Ollie Shaw

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a Buddy the elf shirt for Christmas plese and some squishmallows plese. Good luck. Love, Brecklynn Lopez

Dear Santa, How are you? I would like some pokemon, a hoverboard, VR, Nerf gun, Tablit, squoshes, Crombook and a pocket knife. Love, Skylar Sportsman

Dear Santa, I wood like a makup set. I wood like a ipad. I wood like slime and orbeez. I hope you have a safe trip. How are the elfs. How are the raindeer. Love, Kinslee Ohnmacht

Dear Santa, Can I have a hoverboard and a toy plane? Then can I have a toy tank? Next can I have a video game for my switch please? Have a good trip. Love, Cohen Lundquist

Tarkio Community Christmas

Dear Santa! My name is Kaia. I am 3 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year, I would like to have: unicorn stuffed animal. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Kaia. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa! My name is MaeAnne. I am 5 years old. I live in Tarkio, MO. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year, I would like to have: a dolly, snow white, little baby doll. Love you, Santa! Your friend, MaeAnne. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa! Merry Christmas! My name is Leslie. I am 10 years old. This year I was naughty and nice. There are a few things that I would like: Jordins, VR, xbox, iPhone 15 pink, any cow, four weler. With love, Leslie

Dear Santa! My name is Abel Holmes. I am 10 years old. I live in Rock Port. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year, I would like to have: a new switch game, some comics and a video camera. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Abel Holmes. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa! My name is Caiden Hines. I am 6 years old. I live in Fairfax. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year, I would like to have: Some cool toys I can build things with. I also like arts and crafts so lots of things to make things. I like dinosaurs to play with also. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Caiden. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Damin Vogler. I am 1 years old. This year I was nice. There area few things that I would like: I would like some new toys and clothes. I would also like a set of snow boots. With love, Damin

Dear Santa, My name is Esme Vogler. I am 2 years old. This year I have been: very nice. A few things I did that were nice are: I learned some sign language to communicate. I also helped mom do laundry. For Christmas this year, I would really like: some new toys and clothes. Thank you!

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Cohen. I am 7 years old. This year I was nice. There are a few things that I would like: toy plane and a toy hotrod. With love, Cohen

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Channing Willis. I am 4 years old. This year I was nice. There area few things that I would like: dinosaur, spiderman. With love, Channing

Dear Santa, My name is Mame. I am 11 years old. This year I was naughty and nice. There are a few things that I would like: air track, basketball hoop. With love, Mame

Dear Santa, My name is Raxtin. I am 3 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: helped a friend, said please and thank you, gave mom a hug. For Christmas this year, I would really like a dragon toy with a trex! Thank you!

Dear Santa! My name is Bennett Peregrine. I am 7 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have six Super Bowl tickets. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Bennett. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa, My name is Jorja Peregrine. I am 9 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: I help people. I did a good thing for people like be nice to my friends. For Christmas this year, I would really like Taylor Swift tickets please and 68 perfume please. Thank you!

Dear Santa, My name is Linley. I am 9 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: I help people by sticking up for my friends. For Christmas this year, I would really like: I want 68 perfume skin care, Taylor Swift tickets, cow print phone cases. Thank you!

Dear Santa, My name is Waylon. I am 6 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have one of evrsang. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Waylon. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa, My name is Genesis. I am 10 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: was stick up for my friends. I make my friends feel proud of themselves. For Christmas this year, I would really like: journaling stuff, mini brands, skin care, organizer, phone case (preppy). Thank you!

Merry Christmas! My name is Nora. I am 5 years old. This year I was nice. There are a few things that I would like: a toy squirell and toy grinch. With love, Nora

Dear Santa, My name is Maddi. I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help friends. For Christmas this year, I would really like a bike. Thank you!

Dear Santa, My name is Jordy. I am 6 years old. I live in Tarkio. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have: camera drone, Barbie dreamhouse for Kaia. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Jordy. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa! My name is Blayklyn. I am 5 years old. I live in Glenwood. This year I have been naughty and nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have: lil gleemens, unicorn camera, grinch sleepover set, grinch doll. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Blayklyn. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa! My name is Gabriel. I am 4 years old. I live in Tarkio, MO. This year I have been nice. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year, I would like to have: Mermaid unicorn. Love you, Santa! Your friend, Gabriel. Happy Holidays!

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Lucy. I am 7 3/4 years old. This year I was nice. There are a few things that I would like: Hoverboard, fany pack, Lulu Lemon, and spend time with my family. With love, Lucy

Dear Santa, My name is August. I am 1 year old. This year, I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are: give mommy kisses and share hugs and kisses. For Christmas this year, I would really like: baby, princess, turtles. Thank you!

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Everett. I am 7 years old. This year I was nice. There area few things that I would like: Nintendo Switch, drone, dog bed for my dog. With love, Everett Scott

Dear Santa, My name is Rowan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. A few things I did that were nice are: sumone got hurt and I helped them up. For Christmas this year, I would really like: to giv Santa a present. Thank you!

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! My name is Woodrow and I am 2 years old. This year I was naughty. I would like a mixer for Christmas. With love, Woodrow Blackman

Atchison County Head Start

Dear Santa, I would like a police helicopter, a fire truck, small bike, and another Christmas tree. We need two of them. Liam M

Dear Santa, I would like 5 baby dolls please, some Barbies, maybe some movies that I can watch. Kylie

Dear Santa, I would like a new Minnie Mouse stuffie. My room is going to be Minnie Mouse. I would like all the Minnie Mouse toys you might have at the North Pole. I would really like to see your really long list too, please. Charlotte

Dear Santa, I would like baby shark presents, a Santa toy, and an ABC toy. Jaelynn

Dear Santa, I would like a dinosaur, cars, trucks, and a motorcycle. Please bring my sister Nova a room door. My mom and Martin would also like some dinosaurs. Cruze

Dear Santa, I would like a dinosaur, a siren like on COPS, a T-Rex, and a triceratops that’s loud. Braxtyn I

Dear Santa, I would like a princess doll, a toy robot for my brother Jensen. I want a doll that writes all by itself on a piece of paper, and a snowman. Harper

Dear Santa, I would like monster trucks, a car, and a bat so I can play baseball.Weston

Dear Santa, I would like a green monster truck, some cars, a pirate ship, and some cheese balls. Jaxson

Dear Santa, I would like a stuffed animal, cars, trucks, dinosaurs, all the toys. Jericho

Dear Santa, I would like bug toys, trucks, play food, blocks to build, a fort. Garrik

Dear Santa, I would like a shirt, birthday cake, crayons, and a coloring book. Construction paper, some trucks, some board games, and some markers. Ryker

Dear Santa, I would like dinosaurs, a big red car, monster trucks, and big funny eyes. Jensen

Dear Santa, I would like a tractor that is green, baby dolls, all the toys, calm down toys, and a car. Novalyn

Dear Santa, I would like a Hot Wheels Super Track, more cars to race down the track, some cars to race down the track, some cars for my mom to play with, and pink cars for my sissy. Liam D

Dear Santa, I would like a big dinosaur, and a motorcycle, and a dog too. Please bring my sister a motorcycle like me too. Braxtin V

Dear Santa, I would like dinosaurs, some cars, and some blocks. Raylynn

Dear Santa, I would like a Spider-Man costume, swimming trunks, and a playhouse. Please bring Oaklee and Piper presents too. Triptyn

Dear Santa, I would like a firefighter, some deer, and a toy Santa. I would like to ask you how do you fly so fast Santa? Jethro

Dear Santa, I would like a princess Barbie, dinosaurs, new black shoes, a teddy bear because I lost my Punkybutt bear, red heels, rings, and necklaces. For my mom, please bring her a new blue watch. I would also like some playdough too please, and a Santa doll that looks like you. Brinley