Nora Watkins (RP) works to get the near side cradle against Bella Bywater (EA).

Emma Teten makes short work of her opponent from University Charter Academy.

Brooklyn Wennihan gets the pin against University Charter Academy.

Bailey Wennihan works to get on her toes and get as much weight as she can on the University Charter Academy wrestler’s chest.

Ryder Herron tightens up the hand for the pin against East Atchison’s Bo Peregrine.

Sammie Litherbury, wrestling at 175 lbs., works to break down Jarel Stone of University Charter Academy.

Gavyn Irvine pulls up a single leg trying to get the take down against University Charter Academy.

The Rock Port wrestling teams hosted Albany (A), East Atchison (EA), and University Academy Charter (UAC) in a quad meet Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Rock Port.

Individual stats for EA and Rock Port (RP) wrestlers follow:

EAST ATCHISON

GIRLS

EA 36 vs. Albany 6

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater (EA) (won by forfeit)

110 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond (EA) (won by forfeit)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

235 lbs. – Aly Wooten (EA) (won by forfeit)

EA 18 vs. Rock Port 24

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins (RP) over Bella Bywater (EA) (Fall 0:54)

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader (RP) over Bailey Wennihan (EA) (Fall 3:17)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond (EA) (won by forfeit)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

235 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones (RP) over Aly Wooten (EA) (Fall 3:53)

EA 36 vs. UAC 6

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine (EA) over Jurni Wilson (UAC) (Fall 0:00)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater (EA) (won by forfeit)

110 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond (EA) (won by forfeit)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Aniyah Coleman (UAC) (Fall 0:00)

235 lbs. – Aly Wooten (EA) (won by forfeit)

BOYS

EA 24 vs. Albany 36

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Cameron Martin (A) (Fall 0:57)

175 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury (EA) over Andrew Wiles (A) (Fall 0:30)

215 lbs. – Bryce Martin (A) over Alex Martin (EA) (Fall 1:11)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine (EA) (won by forfeit)

EA 18 vs. Rock Port 21

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton (RP) over Gavyn Irvine (EA) (Dec. 8-6)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 0:38)

175 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury (EA) (won by forfeit)

215 lbs. – Alex Martin (EA) (won by forfeit)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron (RP) over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 4:21)

EA 24 vs. UAC 36

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine (EA) over Treyvon Cole (UAC) (Fall 3:36)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Julian Wilson (UAC) (Fall 1:47)

175 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury (EA) over Jarel Stone (UAC) (Fall 4:27)

215 lbs. – Joseph Mitiku (UAC) over Alex Martin (EA) (Fall 0:55)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine (EA) (won by forfeit)

ROCK PORT

GIRLS

Rock Port 24 vs. EA 18

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins (RP) over Bella Bywater (EA) (Fall 0:54)

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader (RP) over Bailey Wennihan (EA) (Fall 3:17)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten (RP) (won by forfeit)

235 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones (RP) over Aly Wooten (EA) (Fall 3:53)

Rock Port 24 vs. UAC 12

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins (RP) (won by forfeit)

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader (RP) (won by forfeit)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten (RP) over Alexa Rodriguez (UAC) (Fall 0:00)

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones (RP) (won by forfeit)

BOYS

Rock Port 24 vs. Albany 36

132 lbs. – Augustus Heintz (RP) over Trevor Akins (A) (Fall 1:39)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton (RP) (won by forfeit)

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace (RP) over Cameron Martin (A) (Fall 1:22)

150 lbs. – Zane Rippy (A) over Braxton Melton-Davis (RP) (Fall 0:37)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron (RP) (won by forfeit)

Rock Port 21 vs. EA 18

126 lbs. – Augustus Heintz (RP) (won by forfeit)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton (RP) over Gavyn Irvine (EA) (Dec. 8-6)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 0:38)

150 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis (RP) (won by forfeit)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron (RP) over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 4:21)

Rock Port 12 vs. UAC 42

126 lbs. – Augustus Heintz (RP) over RayVeion Porter (UAC) (Fall 1:18)

138 lbs. – Treyvon Cole (UAC) over Kendan Melton (RP) (Dec. 7-6)

144 lbs. – Julian Wilson (UAC) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 2:27)

157 lbs. – Mark Shears (UAC) over Braxton Melton-Davis (RP) (Dec. 11-5)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron (RP) (won by forfeit)