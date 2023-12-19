The high school concert band played “A Joyous Christmas,” “African Bell Carol,”and “Hallelujah Chorus” (from The Messiah).

The fifth grade beginning band performed “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Dreidel Song,” and “Kwanza Celebration.” (JR Chaney photos)

The sixth and seventh combined band performed “Ding Dong Merrily On High,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “December Triptych,” and “Report Card Blues.”

Songs performed by the eighth grade chorus were “Last Christmas” and “Believe” (from the Polar Express).

The high school chorus, directed by Mrs. Abby Palmer, sang “Carol of the Bells,” “Breath of Winter,” and “White Winter Hymnal.” Richard Boettner was the accompanist.

Clint Dougherty led carols at the holiday extravaganza with several other adults who joined in.

The Rock Port R-II School Music Department held a holiday extravaganza Thursday, December 14, 2023. The concert was directed by Mrs. Abby Palmer. Richard Boettner was the accompanist.

Songs performed by the eighth grade chorus were “Last Christmas” and “Believe” (from the Polar Express). Cooper Daugherty and Logan Kish were soloists. Students in the eighth grade choir are: Brayden Amthor, Talyn Amthor, Brandon Athen, Alyssa Brion, Cooper Daugherty, Logan Ellis, Reid Ellis, Karlie Gebhards, Jessa Geib, John Gillem, Ryzer Hale, Blake Herron, Jaysen Hudson, Rylan Hunter, Wyatt Huntley, Raylynn Jenkins, Jaylynn Jones, Logan Kish, Kinley Lair, Tennyson Lansdown, Levi Lucas, Henley Mace, Amelia Mason, Eliza Mason, Bryna McEnaney, Airaleas Melton, Audrie Meyerkorth, Olivia Roup, Kennedi Seiter, Lily Shineman, Aidan Smyser, Stephen Spencer, Bentley Teten, Stella VanGundy, Braylyn Wood, and Zoey Zach.

The high school chorus sang “Carol of the Bells,” “Breath of Winter,” and “White Winter Hymnal” with Mya Welch on the congas and Lily Wilroy on bass. Students in the high school chorus are: Arianna Shimmel, Hadleigh Jones, Lexi Stanton, Audrey Dougherty, Sophie Storm, and Kennedi Seiter, sopranos; Alisha Lomax, Abby Minino, Makaila Pruett, and Morgan Garst, altos; Stephen Spencer, Michael Pruett, and Kinleigh Daugherty, tenors; and Logan Kish and Logan Richards, bass.

The fifth grade beginning band performed “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Dreidel Song,” and “Kwanza Celebration.” Students in the fifth grade beginning band are: Emma Roberts, Emily Herrington, Caisyn Hall, and Joci Culp, flutes; Kambrie Driskell, Ali Ellis, Rogan McCown, and Nella Steuter, clarinets; Mason Hale, alto saxophone; Isaac Dougherty, Locke Chaney, and Jackson Hogue, trumpets; Cy Vogler, Lane Seeley, Kipton Waigand, Jack Bailey, and Deveni Barth, trombones; Elaina Kroeger, baritone; and Anthony Masonbrink, Harper Roup, and Alex Gibson, percussion.

The sixth and seventh combined band performed “Ding Dong Merrily On High,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “December Triptych,” and “Report Card Blues.” Students in the sixth and seventh grade combined band are: Alisha Lomax (senior, cadet teacher), flute; Maddie Wilroy and Katelynn Rouse, clarinets; Harper Wood, alto saxophone; Isabella Kroeger and Clara Hays, trumpets; Jadyn Jakub, baritone;and Isaac Shimmel, Holdyn Moore, Ryan Sharpless, Jaxson Hale, Briar Daugherty, Jolie Steuter, Maya Clodfelter, and Zeke Gebhards, percussion.

Audrey and Isaac Dougherty played a piano duet, “White Christmas.”

The high school concert band ended the program with “A Joyous Christmas,” “African Bell Carol,” and “Hallelujah Chorus” (from The Messiah). Students in the eighth to 12th grade high school band are: Logan Kish, Alisha Lomax, Abby Minino, Lilly Pankau, Mya Welch, and Lily Wilroy, flutes; Audrey Dougherty, clarinet; Stephen Spencer, bass clarinet; Cooper Daugherty, alto saxophone; Jaymes Herron, tenor saxophone; Ryan Lucas, Brandon Athen, Wyatt Huntley, Makenna Shelly, trumpets; Alex Schuster, trombone; Levi Lucas, baritone; Brentyn Herron, tuba; Arianna Shimmel, Anden Cohn, Eliza Mason, Amelia Mason, Kennedi Seiter, Stella VanGundy, percussion; and Sophie Storm and Claire Miller, mallets.